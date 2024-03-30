ADVERTISEMENT

Konda Reddi tribe’s indigenous knowledge of Indian laurel tree proves resourceful

March 30, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

Forest officials experiment to learn that the tree indeed stores water, particularly in the summer, as claimed by the tribe

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Water splashing out from the Indian laurel tree when the forest officials cut its bark, in Papikonda National Park of Rampa Agency in ASR district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The indigenous knowledge of the Konda Reddi tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group inhabiting the Papikonda hill range in the Godavari region, has proven resourceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department authorities cut the bark of an Indian laurel tree (Terminalia tomentosa) found in the Papikonda National Park in the Rampa Agency of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district to learn that the tree indeed stores water, particularly in the summer, as claimed by the tribe.

Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer G.G. Narentheran led the team conducting the experiment as part of their regular visit to the national park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Water splashed out of the Indian laurel tree when we cut open the bark in the national park. The Konda Reddi tribe shared their indigenous knowledge about the tree with the officials, ” Mr. Narentheran told The Hindu

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“During parched summers, the Indian laurel tree stores water that has a strong smell and tastes sour; an amazing adaptation observed in trees of the Indian forests,” said Mr. Narentheran.

Known as Indian Silver Oak, the timber of the Indian laurel has great commercial value. The forest authorities, however, did not disclose the exact location of the tree as a measure to conserve the species.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US