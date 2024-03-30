Konda Reddi tribe’s indigenous knowledge of Indian laurel tree proves resourceful

March 30, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM

The indigenous knowledge of the Konda Reddi tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group inhabiting the Papikonda hill range in the Godavari region, has proven resourceful.

On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department authorities cut the bark of an Indian laurel tree (Terminalia tomentosa) found in the Papikonda National Park in the Rampa Agency of the Alluri Sitharama Raju district to learn that the tree indeed stores water, particularly in the summer, as claimed by the tribe.

Rampachodavaram Divisional Forest Officer G.G. Narentheran led the team conducting the experiment as part of their regular visit to the national park.

“Water splashed out of the Indian laurel tree when we cut open the bark in the national park. The Konda Reddi tribe shared their indigenous knowledge about the tree with the officials, ” Mr. Narentheran told The Hindu.

“During parched summers, the Indian laurel tree stores water that has a strong smell and tastes sour; an amazing adaptation observed in trees of the Indian forests,” said Mr. Narentheran.

Known as Indian Silver Oak, the timber of the Indian laurel has great commercial value. The forest authorities, however, did not disclose the exact location of the tree as a measure to conserve the species.

