‘Konda Badi’ resendential school set up for Konda Reddy tribal children in Chintoor

CHINTOOR (EAST GODAVARI)

08 October 2021 15:29 IST

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) authorities have set up Konda Badi, a residential school that provides access to primary education for the Konda Reddy tribal children of nine habitations on the hills in East Godavari agency. The Konda Reddy tribe is the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Andhra Pradesh.

The Konda Badi was opened at Kutooru Gatti habitation in Kunavaram mandal on Thursday to cover the 149 families of Konda Reddy tribe living on the hills. This is the second Konda Badi in the Chintoor agency. The first school was established at Maamilla Banda habitation last year.

Until now, the Konda Reddy tribal children from the nine habitations would walk for one and half hour to reach their school located down the hill. This physical labour has reportedly led to rising in the ‘Out of School Children’ (OSC) rate.

"Konda Badi is a residential school. It provides accommodation, food and education for the children including the OSCs. It offers education from class one to three", ITDA Chintoor Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu.

Enrolment drive

On day one, a total of 30 students enrolled in the school. It has two teachers and each one attends the school every alternative day. The Village Volunteer is the In-Charge of the school.

"We will visit every family in the nine habitations with at least 130-140 school age children to persuade them to send their children to the school", added Mr. Venkata Ramana.

The maximum number of families of a Konda Reddy tribal habitation on the hills does not exceed 25. Given the terrain, running the school remains a herculean task. For the 'Out of School' children, bridge courses are offered and later they will be admitted to nearby Ashram school to continue their education.