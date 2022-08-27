Konaseema woman who attempts self-immolation near police station succumbs to burns 

Financial dispute drove her to the extreme step, says DSP

T. Appala Naidu KAKINADA
August 27, 2022 21:34 IST

A 36-year-old woman, Yerramsetti Vijaya Lakshmi, who attempted self-immolation in front of the Razole Circle Office (Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema District) on Friday, succumbed to the injuries at Government General Hospital in Kakinada city on Saturday. 

The victim was admitted to the hospital on Friday with severe burns. She belonged to Kesavadasunipalem village of Sakhinetipalli mandal in Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy told The Hindu, “Ms. Vijaya Lakshmi attempted to end her life near the Razole CI office on Friday. The apparent reason for the extreme step is believed to be a ‘financial dispute’ with a party who lent her money for interest.”

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had mortgaged her land to a party which subsequently led to a dispute, he said.

A case has been registered by the Razole police.

Persons in distress may dial 100 for help.

