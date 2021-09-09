Konaseema villagers seek change in NH alignment

KAKINADA

09 September 2021 00:01 IST

‘Hundreds of homes and shops would be demolished’

Families belonging to the three villages of Tekisettipalem, Rameswaram and Antarvedipalem in Sakhinetipalli mandal appealed to the officials on Wednesday to change the alignment of National Highway-216 Sub-Line to prevent the demolition of hundreds of homes and shops in Konaseema region of East Godavari district.

The National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) alignment of the Sub-Line to connect West Godavari district at Rajulapalem village would require the demolition of many homes and shops.

On Wednesday, Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Vasanatha Rayudu inspected the area to be acquired for the NH-216 road project in Sakhinetipalli mandal.

The affected families have appealed to the revenue authorities to realign the highway project and gather agricultural land, sparing the existing residential areas and shops along the stretch of two kilometres in Sakhinetipalli mandal.

However, the revenue officials have completed the field inspection of the area and said the issue would be taken to the notice of the State government and NHAI authorities who will explore the possibilities of changing the alignment.