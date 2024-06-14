GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Konaseema villagers name bridge after Collector who sanctioned ₹1 core for its construction

The ‘Himanshu Shukla Rama Setu’ bridge will provide better connectivity to eight villages under Pasarlapudi Lanka gram panchayat of Mamidikuduru mandal in the district

Published - June 14, 2024 08:03 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The bridge across the irrigation canal between Lutukurru and Pasarlapudi Lanka villages is set for commissioning in Maamidikuduru mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The bridge across the irrigation canal between Lutukurru and Pasarlapudi Lanka villages is set for commissioning in Maamidikuduru mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AMALAPURAM

A bridge across an irrigation canal connecting eight villages is set to be commissioned to provide better connectivity to the district headquarters of Amalapuram in Maamidikuduru mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The locals have named the bridge ‘Himanshu Shukla Rama Setu’ as a mark of gratitude towards District Collector Mr. Himanshu Shukla, who pursued their grievance early this year. As many as eight villagers have appealed for the bridge across the irrigation canal between Lutukurru and Pasarlapudi Lanka villages for better connectivity and transportation facilities.

Mr Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu on Friday, “In March, the bridge was sanctioned and is now ready for commissioning. At least 15,000 locals belonging to the eight villages will get better connectivity and transportation facilities”.

The bridge was built with more than ₹1 crore funds that had been drawn from various grants. “₹41.20 lakh grant has been sanctioned from the District Mineral Fund, ₹35 lakh from the Zilla Parishad grant and ₹25 lakh from MPLADS. The bridge length is 75 feet and width is 25.6 feet,” added Mr. Himanshu Shukla. 

The villages, including Lutukurru, Komarada, Makannapalem, Adurru, Madakapalli, and Gogannamatam, under Pasarlapudi Lanka gram panchayat of Mamidikuduru mandal, will have better connectivity and transportation of agricultural crops. 

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Panchayat Officer Mr. Rambabu has claimed that the bridge would also help to manage the flood water in the canal during the Godavari floods. 

Last year, a bridge between Mamidikuduru and Appanapalli villages was named after ‘Shukla Varadhi’. The Lutukurru-Pasarlapudi Lanka bridge is the second bridge that was constructed with the involvement of the local communities in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Related Topics

Coastal Andhra / Andhra Pradesh / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.