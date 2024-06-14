Konaseema villagers name bridge after Collector who sanctioned ₹1 core for its construction

AMALAPURAM

A bridge across an irrigation canal connecting eight villages is set to be commissioned to provide better connectivity to the district headquarters of Amalapuram in Maamidikuduru mandal in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The locals have named the bridge ‘Himanshu Shukla Rama Setu’ as a mark of gratitude towards District Collector Mr. Himanshu Shukla, who pursued their grievance early this year. As many as eight villagers have appealed for the bridge across the irrigation canal between Lutukurru and Pasarlapudi Lanka villages for better connectivity and transportation facilities.

Mr Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu on Friday, “In March, the bridge was sanctioned and is now ready for commissioning. At least 15,000 locals belonging to the eight villages will get better connectivity and transportation facilities”.

The bridge was built with more than ₹1 crore funds that had been drawn from various grants. “₹41.20 lakh grant has been sanctioned from the District Mineral Fund, ₹35 lakh from the Zilla Parishad grant and ₹25 lakh from MPLADS. The bridge length is 75 feet and width is 25.6 feet,” added Mr. Himanshu Shukla.

The villages, including Lutukurru, Komarada, Makannapalem, Adurru, Madakapalli, and Gogannamatam, under Pasarlapudi Lanka gram panchayat of Mamidikuduru mandal, will have better connectivity and transportation of agricultural crops.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Panchayat Officer Mr. Rambabu has claimed that the bridge would also help to manage the flood water in the canal during the Godavari floods.

Last year, a bridge between Mamidikuduru and Appanapalli villages was named after ‘Shukla Varadhi’. The Lutukurru-Pasarlapudi Lanka bridge is the second bridge that was constructed with the involvement of the local communities in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.