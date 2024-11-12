ADVERTISEMENT

Konaseema to have wider roads, bridges for movement of ONGC vehicles

Published - November 12, 2024 08:21 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Collector R. Mahesh Kumar discussing expansion plans with officials, in Amalapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AMALAPURAM

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema officials are preparing to go for expansion of the roads and bridges across the Godavari canals to enable transportation of heavy equipment of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to its Eastern Offshore Asset at Odalarevu point in Allavaram mandal of the Konaseema region.

The existing road network does not support running of ONGC’s heavy vehicles via Amalapuram, the district headquarters. 

At a meeting with the officials of the Departments of Roads and Buildings, Water Resources and ONGC here on Tuesday, Collector R. Mahesh Kumar directed them to prepare a detailed report on the proposed expansion works. 

“The proposed works could be included in the budget of the ONGC for further action. The detailed report should be submitted to the ONGC by the weekend,” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar. 

Roads and Buildings Superintending Engineer B. Ramu, Water Resources Divisional Engineer B. Srinivasa Rao and other officials were present.

