Konaseema Prabhalu add colour to Sankranti festivities in Andhra Pradesh

January 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - AMBAJIPETA (DR.B.R.AMBEDKAR KONASEEMA)

Thousands of locals on Monday celebrated a unique ritual of Prabhala Teertham marking Sankranti celebrations in various parts of Konaseema region in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

In the age-old ritual, deity of Lord Siva is taken out on a procession on a chariot which is built by the respective villages with bamboo and flowers. By evening, all the chariots would gather at a designated site, where public is allowed to have a glimpse of the procession.

In Ambajipeta mandal, at least dozen Prabhalu have been displayed and all of them have been brought to the Jaggannathota through the paddy fields. The villages carry the Prabhalu on their shoulders during the procession.

In Kothapeta, a few Prabhalu have been displayed and each representing the respective area in the town.

The ritual has attracted the visitors from outside the Godavari region and it becomes an integral part of the Konaseema region.