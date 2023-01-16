HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Konaseema Prabhalu add colour to Sankranti festivities in Andhra Pradesh

They have been displayed in Ambajipeta and Kothapeta areas in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district

January 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - AMBAJIPETA (DR.B.R.AMBEDKAR KONASEEMA)

The Hindu Bureau
Locals taking out prabhalu in a procession through paddy fields in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

Locals taking out prabhalu in a procession through paddy fields in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of locals on Monday celebrated a unique ritual of Prabhala Teertham marking Sankranti celebrations in various parts of Konaseema region in Dr.B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

In the age-old ritual, deity of Lord Siva is taken out on a procession on a chariot which is built by the respective villages with bamboo and flowers. By evening, all the chariots would gather at a designated site, where public is allowed to have a glimpse of the procession.

In Ambajipeta mandal, at least dozen Prabhalu have been displayed and all of them have been brought to the Jaggannathota through the paddy fields. The villages carry the Prabhalu on their shoulders during the procession. 

In Kothapeta, a few Prabhalu have been displayed and each representing the respective area in the town. 

The ritual has attracted the visitors from outside the Godavari region and it becomes an integral part of the Konaseema region.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.