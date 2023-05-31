Konaseema officials adopt ‘hay strategy’ to check cattle loss during Godavari floods

May 31, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The revenue and animal husbandry authorities are procuring hay from farmers to ensure the availability of fodder for the cattle during the Godavari flood in Konaseema district in the coming monsoon season.

During floods, farmers are forced to cross the swelling Godavari river to gather fodder for their cattle, leading to untoward incidents.

Last year, the State government procured hay worth ₹2.5 crore from farmers of Krishna and Nellore regions for supply to the cattle stranded in the Godavari Delta during floods. The farmers who get access to the mainland tie their cattle to the trees along the canal bunds during the flood and the animals are taken back home only after the flood water recedes.

“Protecting the cattle during the flood is a priority for us. Hay is being procured as a part of the preparedness for the Godavari flood. There are 65,774 cattle in 18 mandals and islands prone to flood in Konaseema district. This strategy will ensure the supply of hay to the cattle at least for three days during floods,” Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu.

“We have already procured 463 metric tonnes of hay during the rabi and stored it in the plain areas. The stock will be utilised during floods. Hay stocks are also being maintained in the island habitations in the Godavari,” he said.

Many farmers also store hay along the canal bunds. But the stock gets washed away in the flood when the habitations are submerged.

“A few weeks ago, many farmers donated hay free of cost. We will get the necessary aid from outside if we manage to tackle the flood for three days,” said Mr. Himanshu Shukla, adding that the initiative could be adopted in flood mitigation plan.

