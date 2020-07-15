Konaseema JAC gives‘chalo Kirlampudi’ call

KAKINADA

15 July 2020 08:41 IST

‘Will urge Mudragada to rethink his decision’

The Konaseema Joint Action Committee (KJAC) of the Kapu reservation movement on Tuesday gave a call for ‘Chalo Kirlampudi’ on July 16 (Thursday), aimed at persuading community leader Mudragada Padmanabham to reconsider his decision to dissociate himself from the movement.

Mr. Padmanabham, whose announcement on Monday created a flutter, cited “verbal attacks” on him following his letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the reservation issue as the reason.

Addressing a press conference, KJAC president Kalvakolanu Tataji said all efforts would be made to mollify Mr. Padmanabham. “If he rejects our appeal, we will stage a sit-in in front of his residence at Kiralmpudi until he relents,” he added.

Mr. Tataji claimed that people belonging to the community in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency had already given their consent to organise the ‘Chalo Kirlampudi’ programme. However, key leaders would meet Mr. Padmanabham on Thursday, keeping in mind the restrictions on account of the COVID outbreak.