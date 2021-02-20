Konaseema goes to polls in fourth phase today

The ground has been prepared to conduct the fourth phase polling on Sunday in the Konaseema region consisting of 16 mandals in East Godavari district.

Of the 273 gram panchayats in the Amalapuram revenue division, 259 will go to polls on Sunday. Sarpanches for the remaining panchayats have been elected unanimously.

In an official release, Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said, “The Konaseema region has 235 hyper-sensitive polling stations. As many as 3,232 polling stations have been set up in the region, where 8.71 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise.”

The fourth phase is the biggest round in the district in terms of the number of voters. Women voters are more than 4.3 lakh. About 7,000 counting staff have been deployed.