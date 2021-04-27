Konaseema gets 2,000-bed COVID Care Centre

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, accompanied by Amalapuram Sub-Collector Himanshu Kaushik, inaugurated a 2000-bedded COVID Care Centre at Bodasakurru village in Amalapuram Revenue Division on Monday. The centre will provide isolation facilities for those testing positive for COVID-19 primarily from Konaseema region.

“We have increased the bedding capacity from 1,300 during the first COVID wave to 2,000 at the Bodasakurru CCC. Admission to the CCC will be based on recommendations of doctors at Konaseema Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS-Amalapuram),” Mr. Kaushik told The Hindu.

“Those who do not have space for home isolation will be eligible to be sent to the CCC based on their health status. The patients will be provided nutritional food, basic facilities and medical treatment by doctors round the clock,” Mr. Kaushik said.

As of Monday, the district authorities are operating two CCCs at Bodasakurru and Bommuru. Officials said patients from other parts of the district would also be referred to the Bodasakurru CCC.