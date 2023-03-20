ADVERTISEMENT

Konaseema constable who saved woman to be recommended for PM’s police medal

March 20, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy presented cash prize and appreciated the constable on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

AP DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy hands over cash prize to AR constable A. Veera Babu who saved a young woman from drowning in the Godavari, at Mangalagiri on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Armed Reserve Police constable Angani Veera Babu, who saved a woman from drowning in the Godavari, has earned laurels from the police department and an official recommendation for the Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Raksha Pathak).

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy lauded the constable and handed over to him a cash prize at AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Monday, according to a release.

Mr. Reddy also ordered the officials concerned to make arrangements to recommend Mr. Babu for the PM’s award.

Mr. Babu risked his life to save a woman who jumped into the Godavari from Edurulanka bridge near Yanam on March 17. The depth of the river near the spot is about 40 feet. Mr. Babu works in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The video of him saving the woman went viral on social media and his timely response earned much praise.

