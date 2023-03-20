HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Konaseema constable who saved woman to be recommended for PM’s police medal

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy presented cash prize and appreciated the constable on Monday

March 20, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
AP DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy hands over cash prize to AR constable A. Veera Babu who saved a young woman from drowning in the Godavari, at Mangalagiri on Monday.

AP DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy hands over cash prize to AR constable A. Veera Babu who saved a young woman from drowning in the Godavari, at Mangalagiri on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Armed Reserve Police constable Angani Veera Babu, who saved a woman from drowning in the Godavari, has earned laurels from the police department and an official recommendation for the Prime Minister’s Police Medal for Life Saving (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Raksha Pathak).

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy lauded the constable and handed over to him a cash prize at AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Monday, according to a release.

Mr. Reddy also ordered the officials concerned to make arrangements to recommend Mr. Babu for the PM’s award.

Mr. Babu risked his life to save a woman who jumped into the Godavari from Edurulanka bridge near Yanam on March 17. The depth of the river near the spot is about 40 feet. Mr. Babu works in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The video of him saving the woman went viral on social media and his timely response earned much praise.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.