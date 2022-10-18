Konaseema Collector asks officials to gear up for Godavari delta modernisation works

ADVERTISEMENT

Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday directed the irrigation and revenue officials to prepare estimations by October-end for resumption of modernisation works of the Godavari delta.

The modernisation project had come to a halt due to lack of funds.

In a meeting here, Mr. Himanshu said that the pending works would be resumed in the Allavaram and Uppalaguptam mandals in the Konaseema area.

“Tenders will be called for the ₹15-crore project to modernise the existing irrigation facilities with a view to avoiding crop loss due to backwaters at Bhyravapalem,” said Mr. Himanshu.

State Agri Mission member J. Ramarao suggested that the cleaning of canals be started during winter. Dowleswaram Irrigation Circle Superintendent Engineer E.K. Narasimha Murthy was among others present.