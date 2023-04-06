ADVERTISEMENT

Konaseema Collector announces rewards for sharing information on drug and ganja peddlers

April 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

People can share information about drug peddlers by dialling the phone number 8712692102, says the Collector

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla and SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy at a meeting of the District Coordination Committee on Prevention of Drugs Consumption, in Amalapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla on April 6 (Thursday) announced that people who shared information about drug peddlers in the district would get a reward of ₹50,000. 

The Collector also announced a reward of ₹10,000 for sharing tip-offs on ganja consumers. “People can share information about drug peddlers by dialling the phone number 8712692102. The identities of the informants will be kept confidential,” the Collector said.

Addressing a meeting organised by the District Coordination Committee on Prevention of Drugs Consumption here, Mr. Shukla appealed to the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) to use the network of Self Help Groups (SHG) to keep an eye on the consumers of ganja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

De-addiction Centres

“Konaseema district has one de-addiction centre at Amalapuram. Plans are afoot to set up similar facilities in every mandal headquarters,” said the Collector. 

The police, education and health departments have been instructed to keep an eye on educational institutes, bus services and hostels. Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy sought support from all government departments to prevent the transportation, sale and consumption of ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US