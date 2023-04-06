HamberMenu
Konaseema Collector announces rewards for sharing information on drug and ganja peddlers

People can share information about drug peddlers by dialling the phone number 8712692102, says the Collector

April 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

T. Appala Naidu
Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla and SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy at a meeting of the District Coordination Committee on Prevention of Drugs Consumption, in Amalapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla on April 6 (Thursday) announced that people who shared information about drug peddlers in the district would get a reward of ₹50,000. 

The Collector also announced a reward of ₹10,000 for sharing tip-offs on ganja consumers. “People can share information about drug peddlers by dialling the phone number 8712692102. The identities of the informants will be kept confidential,” the Collector said.

Addressing a meeting organised by the District Coordination Committee on Prevention of Drugs Consumption here, Mr. Shukla appealed to the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) to use the network of Self Help Groups (SHG) to keep an eye on the consumers of ganja.

De-addiction Centres

“Konaseema district has one de-addiction centre at Amalapuram. Plans are afoot to set up similar facilities in every mandal headquarters,” said the Collector. 

The police, education and health departments have been instructed to keep an eye on educational institutes, bus services and hostels. Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy sought support from all government departments to prevent the transportation, sale and consumption of ganja.

