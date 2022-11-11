Kommineni Srinivasa Rao takes over as Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 10, 2022 23:29 IST

Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao with MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, after taking over as Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao took charge as Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Press Academy on Thursday. He later met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and thanked him for appointing him to the coveted post.

While assuming charge, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said he would strive for the welfare of journalists.

Minister for Information and Public Relations (I&PR), Cinematography, and BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said Mr. Srinivasa Rao made valuable contributions to the field of journalism and he deserved to be given the prestigious posting.

Minister Ambati Rambabu, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy, Media adviser Devulapalli Amar and others were present.

