Kommineni Srinivasa Rao appointed Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh Chairman

Government also appoints actor Posani Krishna Murali as Chairman of A.P. State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation Limited

The State government has appointed senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao as Chairman of the Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh.

In a G.O., the government assigned Cabinet rank for a period of two years with effect from November 7 to him.

The government asked the GAD to draw and disburse the pay and allowances to the Chairman, Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh, on par with the Cabinet Ministers, from the date of assumption of charge.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao had started his career as a journalist in the year 1978 at Eenadu. He had served in various capacities before joining Andhra Jyothi as Bureau Chief in 2002. He had worked as Chief Editor at NTV from 2007 and as Editor in TV5 from September 2007.

Later, he began conducting KSR live show in Sakshi TV. He hails from Gannavaram in Krishna district and has penned various books.

In another order, the government appointed actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation Limited with immediate effect.

The terms and conditions of his appointment would be issued separately.