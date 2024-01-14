Kommineni quits as Media Academy chairman

January 14, 2024 08:54 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - GUNTUR

Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has formally submitted his resignation to his post as Chairman of the CR Media Academy, stating personal reasons on Saturday. In a statement released from the Information and Public Relations department here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao maintained that his resignation would be accepted by the State government only on January 17 as there are holidays till January 16.

Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Srinivasa Rao maintained that Mr. Reddy gave cabinet rank to the Media Academy Chairman. He took charge on November 10, 2022 and from then onwards he organised many programmes across the State. He said that out of all, providing Journalism certificate courses to working journalists through e-learning with the support of the Acharya Nagarjuna University had given most satisfaction to him.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao added that he created awareness among public through media by visiting various development programmes and infrastructure projects across the State during his tenure.

