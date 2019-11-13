Kolusu dares Naidu toprove charges on sand

Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasaradhy on Wednesday said the TDP has failed to prove the charges of illegal sand transportation levelled against him. He announced that he would sit on a dharna opposite the TDP’s proposed deeksha camp on Thursday.

Pointing to a copy of the ‘sand charge-sheet’ released by the TDP, which claimed that it had a list of the YSRCP leaders who were resorting to illegal sand mining, Mr. Parthasaradhy said the TDP failed to prove its charges.

He said the TDP was unable to digest the growing popularity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as people were happy with the manner in which he had been fulfilling the promises. Mr. Parthasaradhy said despite repeated explanations about the factors that led to scarcity of sand, the TDP was resorting to petty politics over the issue. He alleged that during the TDP rule, its president N. Chandrababu Naidu had let loose the leaders on sand reaches and the government had to face its consequences.