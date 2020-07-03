Kollu Ravindra taken into custody in YSRCP leader’s murder case

Investigation into the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao took a new twist on Friday evening when a police team from Krishna district took into custody TDP leader and former Minister Kollu Ravindra on the national highway under the Tuni police station limits in East Godavari district.
Bhaskar Rao was stabbed to death in broad daylight near the fish market in Machilipatnam on June 29.
Police officers who were privy to the development said that Mr. Ravindra was proceeding to Visakhapatnam when he was taken into custody and brought back to Vijayawada.
Two more arrested
Staff Reporter in Vijayawada writes: Earlier in the day, the police arrested Chinta Nagamalleswara Rao and Ch. Vamshi Krishna of Ullangipalem village on the charge of their involvement in the case.
The arrests were made basing on the reported confession of former TDP councillor Chinta Chinni, his cousin Nancharayya, and a juvenile who had been arrested earlier.
The Robertsonpet police searched the house of Mr. Ravindra here, but he was not present at that time.
“As part of the investigation, a police team visited Mr. Ravindra’s house and searched for him. We have asked his family members to cooperate in the investigation,” a police officer said.
“The former Minister has knowledge about the murder plan. He was in touch with the arrested persons,” a senior police officer who is investigating the case told The Hindu.
Meanwhile, hundreds of fishermen, including women, staged a dharna at the Ullangipalem centre demanding the arrest of Mr. Ravindra.
