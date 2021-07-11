Kollu Ravindra detained, released

VIJAYAWADA

11 July 2021 00:23 IST

Former Minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra was detained by the Machilipatnam police on Saturday. He was released on personal bond at the police station later.

According to information, Mr. Ravindra along with his supporters allegedly tried to obstruct the duties of municipal and town planning officials who were pulling down illegal structures in the town.

The TDP alleged that officials were acting on the behest of ruling party leaders and bringing down structures without giving any notice.

Mr. Ravindra was taken to the local police station and was released on station bail later. Mr. Ravindra was arrested twice earlier in different cases.