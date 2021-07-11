Andhra Pradesh

Kollu Ravindra detained, released

Former Minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra was detained by the Machilipatnam police on Saturday. He was released on personal bond at the police station later.

According to information, Mr. Ravindra along with his supporters allegedly tried to obstruct the duties of municipal and town planning officials who were pulling down illegal structures in the town.

The TDP alleged that officials were acting on the behest of ruling party leaders and bringing down structures without giving any notice.

Mr. Ravindra was taken to the local police station and was released on station bail later. Mr. Ravindra was arrested twice earlier in different cases.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2021 12:24:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kollu-ravindra-detained-released/article35259370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY