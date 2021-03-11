Kollu Ravindra arrested

VIJAYAWADA

11 March 2021 23:22 IST

Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Kollu Ravindra was arrested by the Machilipatnam police at his residence on Thursday/.

Mr. Ravindra was booked under Sections 356, 506 and 188 of the IPC for allegedly disturbing municipal election activity on Wednesday.

Police reached his house and apprehended him amidst resistance from his followers. Meanwhile, Mr. Ravindra was granted bail after a few hours by a court.

Mr. Ravindra reportedly staged a protest at a polling station against the alleged highhandedness of police officials. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned Mr. Ravindra's arrest.