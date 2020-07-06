Kollu falsely implicated in murder case, says Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that party leader and former Minister Kollu Ravindra was falsely implicated in a murder case for raising voice against the State government’s failures and atrocities.

In a teleconference with party leaders on Sunday, Mr. Naidu launched a scathing attack on the State government and the police for “foisting a murder case” and arresting Mr. Ravindra. He was targeted for questioning the government’s misdeeds and corruption. “The fact is that he has a very clean public record all through his political career. The murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao was the result of an old rivalry and a struggle for supremacy between two families in Machilipatnam. In 2013, one Chinta Surendra was murdered and now Bhaskar Rao’s murder was a revenge killing. The families of Surendra and Bhaskar Rao were involved in these murders but the YSRCP used this as a pretext to take its political revenge against Mr. Ravindra,” he alleged.

He accused the ruling party of bringing in a new vicious culture of implicating political rivals and opponents in criminal cases without a preliminary inquiry or investigation. Moka Bhaskar Rao was Accused No. 5 in Chinta Surendra murder case. But after the YSRCP came to power, Bhaskar Rao’s name was removed from the chargesheet and a rowdysheet against him was also withdrawn, Mr. Naidu alleged.