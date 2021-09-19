Kolkata police arrest Narsipatnam youth in cyber crime case

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 September 2021 17:46 IST

A youth from Narsipatnam mandal in the Visakhapatnam district was arrested by the cyber crime police team of Kolkata on Saturday night. The arrested was identified as K. Nookaraju of Balighattam.

According to the police, the youth had allegedly fraudulently collected Aadhaar numbers of several people through which he had applied for loans in micro-banks (online mobile banking applications). Based on the complaints, the police zeroed in on the accused. It was learnt that Nookaraju was one of the four accused in the case. The Kolkata police have applied for transit warrant. It was learnt that the youth had reportedly cheated people to the tune of ₹1.4 crore. Police are on look out for the other accused.

