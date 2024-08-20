Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: protest rallies erupt across Rayalaseema

Scores of demonstrations were held across the Rayalaseema region on Tuesday against the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. Protestors condemned the West Bengal State government’s ‘inaction’ in the ongoing investigation.

Sri Venkateswara Medical College Junior Doctors Association (SVJUDA) members took out a protest rally in Tirupati and conducted a flash mob at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus.

They performed a mime depicting violence unleashed against women in public spaces, particularly at the workplace, highlighting the attempts made to muzzle the victim’s voice. Members of Muslim Aikya Vedika expressed solidarity to the protesting junior doctors and demanded capital punishment to the accused.

Postgraduate doctors, house surgeons, para-medical students and staff affiliated to Left organisations like UTF and SFI also extended support, while some took out a blindfolded rally. Students distributed leaflets among the patients, their attendants and the passersby to mobilise support from the general public.

Protests in Kadapa

In Kadapa, Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) Division General Secretary A. Raghunatha Reddy and women’s wing convener Ameena Parveen expressed anguish over the brutal incident.

At a candlelight rally on Tuesday, the employee leaders accused the state government of attempting to ‘protect’ the perpetrators and expressed shock over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stoic silence on the issue that rattled the entire country.

Mr. Reddy hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance of the case as a ‘welcome move’, alleging that would have otherwise been brushed under the carpet.

ICEU division president Avadhanam Srinivas welcomed the national-level taskforce announced by the apex court for formulating safety measures for women at the workplace, besides urging political parties to shun their differences in condemning the brutal incident in a single voice.