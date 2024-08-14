Kolkata doctor rape-murder: AIMSR students stage candlelight march

Students of Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Chittoor, took out a candlelight rally, protesting against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata.

The rally began at the Apollo campus and continued till Murakambattu circle, with the students led by Dean Alfred J. Augustine chanting ‘We want justice’. The participating students sought justice for the slain doctor and also demanded increased security for healthcare professionals, besides seeking new regulations to prevent recurrence of such attacks in future.

Meanwhile, Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao sought the Central government’s intervention into the ghastly incident to ensure protection for professionals, especially women, at the workplace. He said that the entire country would stand in support of the deceased doctor, hoping that the incident would pave the way for putting a preventive mechanism in place.