Kolkata-bound red sanders consignment worth ₹1 crore seized in Tirupati

Published - September 06, 2024 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

RSASTF cops arrest five persons; 143 logs were found in the container truck concealed under packets of agricultural equipment belonging to a private company

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayadu inspecting the seized red sander logs in Tirupati on Friday.

A Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) team seized a huge consignment of red sander logs found hidden in a container truck during a search operation at Tada on Thursday.

The truck was proceeding from Chennai to Kolkata, and a total of 143 logs were found concealed under packets of agricultural equipment belonging to a private company.

On spotting the RSASTF teams led by Reserve Inspector Suresh Kumar Reddy conducting vehicle checks towards Nellore, a car and the truck stopped far away and the inmates disembarked in an attempt to flee the spot.

However, the cops managed to round up five persons, checked the truck and uncovered the logs worth ₹1 crore in the international market. The five were arrested and the container truck, car, and logs weighing 1,664 kg were seized.

Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu, who inspected the seized material at the Task Force office here on Friday, said that one of the five arrested was involved in twenty red sanders smuggling cases and also had PD Act initiated against him in the past.

