ADVERTISEMENT

Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held at Tirumala temple as prelude to Ugadi

April 02, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual was observed at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday, as a prelude to ‘Ugadi’ (Telugu New Year) to be held on April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the ritual, the main idol inside the sanctum sanctorum was provided with a waterproof covering, the utsava idols were temporarily displaced and the entire precinct was thoroughly cleaned. A rich herbal paste that acts as a disinfectant was applied to all the walls and pillars including the ceiling inside the sanctum and other sub-temples inside the main temple complex.

Hundreds of employees under the purview of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy and Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy took part in the ritual that lasted for over four hours.

The darshan lines which were partially disrupted due to the festival were restored by 11.00 a.m. after a lapse of five hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US