Andhra PradeshTirumala 15 July 2020 00:25 IST
Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam performed
Updated: 15 July 2020 00:25 IST
Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was on Tuesday performed at the Lord Venkateswara temple here as a prelude to the annual Anivara Asthanam scheduled for Thursday.
A herbal paste made of turmeric, camphor, sandalwood powder, vermillion and other ingredients that acts as a disinfectant was applied to the pillars, walls and ceiling inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.
While the main idol was provided with a water-proof covering the idols of other parivar deities were temporarily removed and reinstalled after the completion of the ritual.
A big contingent of TTD employees led by Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy took part in the event during which darshan was suspended.
