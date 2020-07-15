Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam performed

Tirumala

15 July 2020 00:25 IST

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was on Tuesday performed at the Lord Venkateswara temple here as a prelude to the annual Anivara Asthanam scheduled for Thursday.

A herbal paste made of turmeric, camphor, sandalwood powder, vermillion and other ingredients that acts as a disinfectant was applied to the pillars, walls and ceiling inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

While the main idol was provided with a water-proof covering the idols of other parivar deities were temporarily removed and reinstalled after the completion of the ritual.

Advertising

Advertising

A big contingent of TTD employees led by Executive Officer Anilkumar Singhal and Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy took part in the event during which darshan was suspended.