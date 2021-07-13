Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam performed in Tirumala

Fervor marked the performance of Koil Alwar Thiurmanjanam at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The periodical festival was observed as a prelude to the annual Anivara Asthanam scheduled on 16th of this month.

As part of the festival the idols of various utsava deities were temporarily removed from the inner sanctum sanctorum while the main idol was provided with a waterproof covering.

A rich herbal paste containing a mixture of refined sandalwood powder, high quality turmeric, camphor, vermilion besides various other herbal ingredients that acts a disinfectant was applied to all the walls, roof and pillars inside the sanctorum as well as at all the other sub-temples inside the main temple complex and cleansed with water.

Hundreds of employees led by the TTD Executive Officer Dr. KS Jawahar reddy, Addl EO AV Dharma reddy took part in the festival that lasted for more than three hours.

The darshan lines which were temporarily interrupted in the morning resumed soon after the conclusion of the fete.