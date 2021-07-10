Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam on July 13

Tirumala:

10 July 2021 16:12 IST

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be observed at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on July 13 of this month.

The traditional festival which is conducted four times in a year ahead of every major event this time is being organised as a prelude to the annual Ani Vara Asthanam scheduled on 16 of this month.

The darshan lines will be temporarily interrupted for five hours between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. to facilitate carrying out of the festival.

