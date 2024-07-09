ADVERTISEMENT

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam observed at Tirumala temple

Published - July 09, 2024 06:28 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The event is conducted as prelude to the annual Ani Vara Asthanam festival scheduled to be held on July 16

The Hindu Bureau

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual was observed at the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday.

The event, observed four times in a year ahead of major festivals, was conducted as a prelude to the annual Ani Vara Asthanam festival scheduled to be held on July 16.

All walls, pillars and ceilings of the inner sanctum sanctorum and other sub-temples inside the temple complex were disinfected using a rich herbal paste. Hundreds of employees headed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao took part in the event that lasted for over five hours.

