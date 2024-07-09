Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam observed at Tirumala temple

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam ritual was observed at the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday.

The event, observed four times in a year ahead of major festivals, was conducted as a prelude to the annual Ani Vara Asthanam festival scheduled to be held on July 16.

All walls, pillars and ceilings of the inner sanctum sanctorum and other sub-temples inside the temple complex were disinfected using a rich herbal paste. Hundreds of employees headed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao took part in the event that lasted for over five hours.