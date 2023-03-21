Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam conducted at Lord Venkateswara temple

March 21, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUMALA

‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ was conducted at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday ahead of the Telugu New Year Subhakrut Ugadi festival.

As part of the event, all idols were removed from the sanctum sanctorum and the idol of the main deity was given a waterproof covering to enable archakas to cleanse the inner portals.

Later, a rich herbal mixture, containing sandalwood powder, camphor, turmeric, vermilion and other ingredients, was applied on the walls, pillars and the roof inside the main temple and the sub temples inside the complex.

Hundreds of employees, led by TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, took part in the cleansing activities, which lasted for over four hours. Darshan queues resumed at 11 am soon after the conclusion of the event.

Meanwhile, TTD said it would release the online quota of arjitha seva tickets, pertaining to day-time rituals for June, at 10 am on March 23, electronic dip of pre-dawn rituals from 11 am on March 24. Anga pradakshinam tokens and tokens for senior and special citizens would be issued at 10 am and 3 pm respectively the same day.