Koduru beach sees a swell in holiday-goers

HAMSALADEEVI (KRISHNA DT.)

22 March 2021 00:16 IST

Tourist spots in Krishna district witness a rush of activity on weekend

The tranquil Koduru beach and other tourist spots in Krishna district buzzed with tourist activity on Sunday.

The nearby Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy temple, also known as Mopidevi temple, also saw a large number of visitors. Tourists mostly from Avanigadda, Vijayawada, Challapalli, Nagayalanka, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Repalle, Eluru and Razole visited the beach and spent time amidst the mangroves (mada forests) en route the beach.

Many tourists engaged cabs and auto-rickhaws to visit the tourist site. Children were seen frolicking on the mudflats in the mangroves and at the beach.

Fast food centres, snacks and ice cream stalls greeted the visitors at the beach. Photographers did brisk business by clicking pictures of tourists and handing over the prints to them within no time.

Heavy rush was witnessed at Mopidevi Subramanyeswara Swamy Devasthanam and at Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Hamsaladeevi village in Koduru mandal. Childless couples tied ‘Vuyyalalu’ at the tree on Subramanyeswara Swamy temple premises and offered special pujas.

Tourists gathered at the 27-foot tall Telugu Talli Statue, located near Ullipalem bridge, to take photographs. People also took selfies at the beach.

Many tourists were seen at Manginapudi beach and other tourist places in the district. The local police and the marine police arranged security at the beaches and conducted patrolling along the coast.

“This is the first time we visited Koduru beach and the location was amazing. Earlier, we visited Perupalem and Manginapudi beaches. But, at Hamsaladeevi, the mada forests on either sides of the road en-route the beach were scenic,” said a tourist Swarna Latha.

“We came to Mopidevi temple and after darshan proceeded to Koduru beach. The APSRTC is operating buses to the nearby villages and the officials arranged changing rooms and security at the beach. The creeks, mudflats, play areas for children and the temples are enchanting,” said another visitor Ranga Rao.