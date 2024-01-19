ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kodi-Kathi’ Srinu’s mother, brother launch fast-unto-death seeking bail for him

January 19, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Srinivas has appealed to Prisons Department officials to permit him to launch fast in Visakhapatnam Central Jail, say activists of various organisations

The Hindu Bureau

Kodi-Kathi Srinu’s mother J. Savirti and brother Subba Raju during their fast-unto-death protest, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The family members of Janapalli Srinivas alias ‘Kodi-Kathi’ Srinu, who has been in jail for the last five years for his alleged involvement in the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, reportedly launched a fast-unto-death in Vijayawada on January 18 (Thursday).

Srinu has reportedly appealed to the authorities to permit him to launch an indefinite fast in the Visakhapatnam Central Jail, seeking bail. His mother J. Savitri and brother J. Subba Rao launched a fast-unto-death at an undisclosed location in Vijayawada.

Srinu allegedly attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport with a knife (used in rooster fights) five years ago. He has been in jail since then.

Ms. Savitri urged the Chief Minister to appear before the court and pave the way for granting bail to her son.

Activists of various democratic organisations who met Srinu during the ‘Mulaqat’ on Thursday told media that he had asked the Prisons Department officials to allow him to observe an indefinite fast in the jail. However, there was no confirmation on this.

