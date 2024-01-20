GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu’s family members get support from TDP

Indefinite fast by Srinu’s mother and brother enters third day on Saturday

January 20, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Leaders of various organisations extend support to ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu’s family members have been staging a fast-unto-death protest since January 18, in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Leaders of various organisations extend support to ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu’s family members have been staging a fast-unto-death protest since January 18, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Leaders of TDP, Samata Sainik Dal and other organisations visited the camp where ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu’s family members have been staging a fast-unto-death protest at a private function hall in Gandhi Nagar here on Saturday.

They extended support to Srinu’s mother, Janapalli Savitri, and his brother, J. Subba Raju, who have been on a fast since January 18, demanding bail for him. They demand that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should testify in the court and pave the way for the courts to grant bail to Srinu.

“My brother was made a scapegoat in the political drama. We will continue the fast until Srinu gets bail,” Mr. Subba Raju said.

Former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao visited the camp on Saturday and alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy used ‘Kodi Kathi’ Srinu’s name to get political mileage during the elections.

“Srinu would have finished serving his jail term and got released from the prison long back had he got a conviction in the ‘Kodi Kathi’ case,” Mr Rao said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / state politics

