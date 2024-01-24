GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Kodi-Kathi’ case: A.P. High Court reserves judgment on bail plea of accused

Srinivasa Rao had allegedly attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy, then leader of the Opposition, with a knife used in rooster fights at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018; the petitioner’s advocate argues that the Chief Minister is not appearing in court to testify as the victim, which is causing inordinate delay in adjudicating the case 

January 24, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and Kiranmayee Mandava, on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a criminal appeal for bail filed by J. Srinivasa Rao, the prime accused in the Kodi-Kathi case.

The NIA Court had previously dismissed his bail petition, aggrieved by which he approached the High Court, by duly pointing out that he had been languishing in jail for more than four and a half years.

The petitioner’s advocate argued that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not appearing in the court to testify as the victim, and it was causing an inordinate delay in adjudicating the case. After hearing arguments made on behalf of the parties, the court reserved the case for orders.

Srinivasa Rao wanted the High Court to enlarge him on bail by setting aside the orders of the Visakhapatnam NIA Court, which turned down his bail plea by citing certain provisions of Section 6A(b) of Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act of 1982. 

Srinivasa Rao had allegedly attacked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife generally used in rooster fights, at the Visakhapatnam airport on October 25, 2018, when he was the Opposition leader.

