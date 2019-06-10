Kodela’s daughter booked for ‘assaulting’ woman

Former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s daughter Poonati Vijayalakshmi, who heads the Safe Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has been charged under multiple sections in a case registered at the Narsaraopet Rural Police Station.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi, the only daughter of Dr. Rao, also owns a hospital in Guntur.

Hours after registration of the case, Narsaraopet MLA-elect Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Macherla MLA-elect P. Ramakrishna Reddy met SP, Guntur Rural, Jayalakshmi, and urged her to take action. The police said they had acted upon a complaint lodged by Aravapalli Padmavathy of Kesanupalli village. Ms. Padmavathy alleged that Ms. Vijayalakshmi abused her after demanding ₹5 lakh. Stating that she recently bought two acres of land, Ms. Padmavathy alleged that the supporters of Ms. Vijayalakshmi had produced forged land documents and demanded that she sell the land to her.

“Ms. Padmavathy has alleged that the supporters of Ms. Vijayalakshmi are demanding payment of ₹5 lakh in addition to ₹15 lakh that has already been paid to them. Basing on her complaint, we have registered cases under IPC Sections 354, 323, and 506,” said CI China Mallaiah. In Narsaraopet, Dr. Rao’s son Sivaram also faced allegations of high handedness in dealing with the local cable operators.

Vijaya Sai alleges ‘K Tax’

Staff Reporter in Vijayawada writes: Meanwhile, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said in a tweet that the Kodela family, which had allegedly amassed crores of rupees in the name of ‘K Tax’, cannot escape the law. Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that members of the Kodela family had imposed the ‘K Tax’ and extorted money from the people and businessmen. Mr. Sivaram was booked on Friday following a complaint lodged by a builder.