Kodali Nani booked for forcing volunteers to resign

A case was registered against the former Minister by the Gudivada One Town police

Published - June 22, 2024 03:23 am IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau
Kodali Nani

Kodali Nani

Police registered a case against former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for allegedly forcing the volunteers, working in grama and ward sachivalayams, to resign from their posts just before the general elections.

A group of former volunteers, who were attached to different sachivalayams in Gudivada town, alleged that Mr. Nani had called them for meetings and directed them to resign from their posts, and lodged complaints with the police.

Responding to the complaints, the Gudivada One Town police registered a case against the former Minister under Section 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) and other charges on Friday.

An investigation is under progress, police said.

