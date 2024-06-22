Kodali Nani booked for forcing volunteers to resign

Police registered a case against former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for allegedly forcing the volunteers, working in grama and ward sachivalayams, to resign from their posts just before the general elections.

A group of former volunteers, who were attached to different sachivalayams in Gudivada town, alleged that Mr. Nani had called them for meetings and directed them to resign from their posts, and lodged complaints with the police.

Responding to the complaints, the Gudivada One Town police registered a case against the former Minister under Section 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) and other charges on Friday.

An investigation is under progress, police said.