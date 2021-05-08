Kodali lashes out at Naidu for ‘spreading falsehood’

GUNTUR

08 May 2021 23:06 IST

‘Short supply of doses hindering vaccination process’

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) has said the State government is ready to vaccinate 10 lakh people per day and complete the entire process in 40 days provided the vaccine doses are available.

The government had already consulted Bharat Biotech (for Covaxin) and Serum Institute of India (for Covishield), but the companies expressed their inability to supply the doses immediately, for it could take a longer time.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written to the Centre twice seeking adequate supply of the vaccines.

Referring to the TDP leaders’ demand for handing over the Chief Minister’s post the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu for a week to bring the situation under control, the Minister said that the people had defeated the TDP in 2019 as Mr. Naidu had failed to develop the State, and instead pushed it into a debt trap.

“It is not fair for Mr. Naidu to make allegations against the government in these tough times. Those who spread false propaganda should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” he said.

“Mr. Naidu is resorting to false propaganda about the N440K strain of the virus, which is creating panic among the people,” he said.