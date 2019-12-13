Kobelco expands its Sri City plant

Kobelco Construction Equipment India (KCEI) Private Limited, the Indian arm of the Japanese major Kobelco group, further consolidated its position with the fifth consecutive expansion of the Sri City plant on Thursday.

At a formal ceremony, Kobelco’s global Chairman Kazuhide Naraki declared the additional production unit open in the presence of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Koji Nakagawa, director (operations) Yoshio Nishida, vice-president (factory operations) Deepak Kacker and Sri City’s founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy.

Mr. Naraki announced that the manufacturing capacity had almost touched its upper limit ever since Kobelco’s entry in Sri City nine years ago. “Now the plant will have an annual production capacity of 3,600 units. With this, we are sure to meet the domestic requirement as well as exports,” he said.

Recalling the production of 10,000th hydraulic excavator at this plant in August, Mr. Nakagawa appreciated the dedicated service of the staff in keeping up the production in tune with the market needs and thanked Sri City for its continued support.

Mr. Sannareddy said that Kobelco was the first Japanese company to set foot here and the first OEM to go for fifth expansion.