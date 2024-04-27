KMU registers turnover of ₹1,200 crore during 2023-24

April 27, 2024 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna Milk Union (KMU) Chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu has stated that the union’s turnover touched ₹1,200 crore during the financial year 2023-24.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Anjaneyulu said that the KMU had registered a growth of 9% compared to last fiscal 2022-23. Also, the milk procurement had increased by 8%. The KMU had set a target of ₹1,350 crore turnover during the 2024-25 fiscal.

The union announced a bonus of ₹50 crore to farmers who supplied milk. The KMU spent about ₹15 crore on the welfare of the farmers. The KMU was providing financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the family, in case of the death of the farmer, under Ksheera bandhu scheme. So far, farmers’ families were benefitted under the scheme. Similarly, ₹20,000 worth gold coin towards mangalasutra of bride under Kalyanamastu scheme were provided. As many as 2,250 availed themselves of the benefit so far, he said.

Mr. Anjaneyulu said that Kollipalli Rishita, daugher of farmer Kollipalli Tirumala Rao, secured 466 marks out of a total of 470 marks in Intermediate examination. She stood second in the State. The union felicitated her for achievement. She was presented a cash award of ₹25,000 by the KMU, and another ₹10,000 by Ventraprada Milk Union, he added

KMU managing director Kolli Eswar Babu and others were present.

