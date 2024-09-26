ADVERTISEMENT

KMF representatives meet TTD EO

Updated - September 26, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

KMF representatives during their meeting with TTD EO J. Shyamala Rao on Thursday.

The representatives of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday met TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao. Their visit assumes significance as it comes at a time when the adulterated ghee issue had recently made headlines across the country.

Even though the outcome of the meeting is unknown, the KMF representatives, who are now the suppliers of ghee for the TTD, is learnt to have briefed the EO on their Nandini dairy and other products, at his official chambers in Tirupati.

TTD JEO Ms. Gauthami, KMF MD M.K. Jagadish, Directors Raghunandan, Rajasekhar Murthy, Manjunath and others took part in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US