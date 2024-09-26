GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KMF representatives meet TTD EO

Published - September 26, 2024 06:19 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The representatives of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday met TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao. Their visit assumes significance as it comes at a time when the adulterated ghee issue had recently made headlines across the country.

Even though the outcome of the meeting is unknown, the KMF representatives, who are now the suppliers of ghee for the TTD, is learnt to have briefed the EO on their Nandini dairy and other products, at his official chambers in Tirupati.

TTD JEO Ms. Gauthami, KMF MD M.K. Jagadish, Directors Raghunandan, Rajasekhar Murthy, Manjunath and others took part in the meeting.

