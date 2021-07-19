KMC starts levying user fee under Clean A.P. initiative

KAKINADA

19 July 2021 23:46 IST

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started a pilot project under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, collecting monthly user charges of ₹90 per household for collecting solid waste. The pilot project will be implemented in Wards 40 and 41 in the smart city from Tuesday. “Each household is required to pay ₹3 as user charge per day for collecting solid waste. The households will have to pay user charges beginning from June,” KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said. The user charges will be collected by the ward secretariat.

Advertising

Advertising