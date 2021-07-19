The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started a pilot project under the Clean Andhra Pradesh initiative, collecting monthly user charges of ₹90 per household for collecting solid waste. The pilot project will be implemented in Wards 40 and 41 in the smart city from Tuesday. “Each household is required to pay ₹3 as user charge per day for collecting solid waste. The households will have to pay user charges beginning from June,” KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said. The user charges will be collected by the ward secretariat.
KMC starts levying user fee under Clean A.P. initiative
Staff Reporter
KAKINADA,
July 19, 2021 23:46 IST
Staff Reporter
KAKINADA,
July 19, 2021 23:46 IST
