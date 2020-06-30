KMC moves to tackle stray cattle menace

KAKINADA

30 June 2020 23:12 IST

The Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) is preparing an action plan to tackle the issue of cattle roaming on roads and at public places in the smart city.

KMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said a meeting with all stakeholders, including cattle owners, would be held in the first week of July to decide the course of action.

“A site has been identified to accommodate the seized cattle. The owner will be given a week to take his cattle back by paying a fine failing which they will be given to poor families for rearing,” Mr. Swapnil said. The Department of Police will also be roped in as many road mishaps have been reported due to the presence of cattle on the roads.

In June, the authorities seized nearly one hundred such animals and sent them to the cattle protection centre in the Rampa Agency.